Extinction Rebellion (XR) supporters have shut down Central London streets during their second day of protests.

Metropolitan Police made a “number of arrests” as they attempt to clear roads in Westminster occupied by the protestors.

XR demonstrators dressed as cleaners before vigorously "cleaning" the doors of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) on Whitehall, in an attempting to scrub HMRC clean of its association to Barclays, which has long been accused of investing billions in fossil fuel.

“Some people have once again used complicated lock-on devices, adding to the unreasonable nature of this disruption," MET Police said in a tweet.