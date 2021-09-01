The Metropolitan Police made multiple arrests on Tuesday as Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered on London Bridge.

Activists gathered outside the underground station, blocking the road with a large bus. Some attempted to chain themselves to the underside of the vehicle, while others glued themselves to the doors to stop police from entering.

Officers could be seen using batons and dragging people from the top of the bus in an attempt to clear the disruption.

Multiple arrests were made at the scene, adding to the 300 made during the first week of Extinction Rebellion's protests in the capital.