Video footage shows police dismantling a pink table erected by Extinction Rebellion protesters in Covent Garden, as part of the group’s two weeks of demonstrations over climate change.

Parts of the four-metre structure were seen being carried off by Metropolitan Police ahead of the second day of its planned 12-day mass protest.

A number of arrests have been made in Westminster on the second day of the protests and the police took to Twitter to say: “Some people have once again used complicated lock-on devices, adding to the unreasonable nature of this disruption”.