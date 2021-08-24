Extinction Rebellion has been protesting in central London this week, as they hold a series of demonstrations across the city to highlight the climate crisis and what they perceive as a lack of action from the government.

The group staged demonstrations in Parliament Square and Whitehall by blocking traffic, on day two of what is a planned 12-day demonstration to highlight the effects of climate change.

The Met Police has said a “significant” operation will be in place for the planned demonstrations by the group over the bank holiday weekend.