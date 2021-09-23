Dolphin killings in the Faroe Islands have continued, with another 53 slaughtered in the latest hunt.

Upsetting footage shows bodies of the murdered pilot whales - a type of large dolphin - lined up close to the shore, less than two weeks after a brutal massacre of more than 1,400 animals on 12 September.

That was believed to be the largest mass slaughter of dolphins in recent history, with the additional hunt - in the village of Kollafjorour - further growing that total.

The annual hunting in the Faroe Islands sees dolphins herded into bays by locals, before having their spinal cords severed.