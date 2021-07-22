High street and fast fashion may make it seem like it’s impossible to be stylish and look after the planet, but there’s plenty of ways that you can look great and care for the planet. Here’s our guide to being an environmentally fashionable shopper. In our guide we talk you through the materials to consider and to avoid, how shopping in charity shops and vintage can really help the planet and if you’re considering a purchase that you know you won’t wear that often, have you ever considered renting it for the good of the environment?