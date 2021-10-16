An iceberg that looks like one giant piece of feta cheese has been discovered off the coast of Greenland after breaking off an ice shelf in the eastern part of the country.

It has taken a strange journey since drifting into the ocean, as it’s been pushed and pulled by ocean currents – sending up and down the coast of Greenland.

It’s so big that there are streams of water forming melt ponds forming on the surface of the iceberg, giving it a ‘crumbly’ texture that is not dissimilar to a piece of cheese.