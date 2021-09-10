Firefighters celebrate a plane dropping a load of retardant on a section of the Dixie Fire as crews continue their battle to contain the blaze nearing a campground.

Crews on the ground battling the Dixie Fire watched on as a plane releases red fire retardant over a burning forest in Lassen National Forest as it burns close to the Bogard Campground.

“Good one,” one of the firefighters shouts as a cloud of red retardant engulfs nearby trees.

As of Wednesday, the blaze had spread to almost 922,200 acres and was at a containment of 59 per cent contaiment.