Crews continued to tackle flames in the forest-covered hills outside Jerusalem on Monday, though they had brought enough of the blaze under control to ensure homes were no longer in danger.

A huge wildfire, believed to be the biggest near Israel’s capital in recent years, erupted on Sunday and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents of nearby towns including Beit Meir.

The flames have torched 4,200 acres of natural forest, Haaretz newspaper quoted Israeli officials as saying. The cause of the blaze is suspected to be either arson or negligence.