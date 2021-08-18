Hundreds of firefighters battled a wildfire on Tuesday 17th August, that raced through forests in southeastern France near the French Riviera and forced thousands to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels.

A total of 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and campsites, 24 miles from the coastal town of Saint-Tropez, since the fire started on Monday evening with 22 people suffering smoke inhalation or minor injuries.

A combination of strong winds and high temperatures mean that firefighters are struggling to control the blaze.

La Mole’s mayor Stephane Gady confirmed that no lives had been lost but 100 properties have been destroyed.