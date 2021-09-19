Fire crews pile up "miles upon miles" of fire hoses amid the ongoing efforts to extinguish the Caldor Fire.

The clip filmed in Placerville, California, captures Corpsmembers helping state and federal partners corral the bundles after recently returning from the Caldor Fire base camp.

As of September 17, the Caldor Fire stretched across 218,857 acres of land, and was at 71 per cent containment.

California Conservation Corps said crews had created "piles tall enough to tower above even the tallest of Corpsmembers".

Crews mastered the “art of unloading, untangling, rolling, and stacking hoses down" while battling the blaze.