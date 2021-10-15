Motorists in Sicily were piggybacked to safety by Italian firefighters as floods hit the region earlier this week.

Footage shared by Italy's fire and rescue service shows officers - in near waist-deep floodwater - carrying drivers to safety.

The authorities say their teams made 50 interventions in the Sicilian province of Palermo on 13 and 14 October as flooding caused landslides in the area, leaving many stranded.

Firefighters can also be seen pushing vehicles through the floodwater as they attempt to clear roads.

