A “bomb cyclone” with hurricane-like strength pummeled California on Sunday, unleashing flooding rains and strong winds across the state.

Footage shared by the Santa Rosa Fire Department shows a rushing river overflowing inside Flat Rock Park, as nearby residential roads and open areas were left flooded.

A “bomb cyclone” develops when a mid-latitude cyclone intensifies, dropping atmospheric pressure by at least 24 millibars in a span of 24 hours.

The West Coast of the US is bracing for further extreme weather, with further tornados and cyclones expected to hit the region.

