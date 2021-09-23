Heavy floodwaters swept through an Indiana school, shocking CCTV has shown.

CCTV captured water rushing through Northeast Dubois Intermediate School after severe flash floods hit the school on August 30.

Like a scene from a movie, a wave of water is seen gushing through a doorway into the school’s hallways, basement and kitchen.

The severity of the flooding meant students attended classes virtually on August 31, and the school was closed for the rest of that week, local news reported.

Community rooms and the archery range were also flooded while the school’s gym remains closed until further notice due to extensive damage.