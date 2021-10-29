A minor landslide has blocked the B725 road near Dumfries after heavy rain in much of Scotland has caused havoc just days before the Cop26 climate conference kicks off.

There has been heavy rain in much of the UK in the past 24 hours – and the Met Office has warned the inclement weather could last for at least five days.

Network Rail Scotland has closed the train line between Dumfries and Carlisle due to the bad weather.