At least 22 people have been killed and dozens more are missing after flash flooding in Tennessee with record levels of rainfall reported in the state for a single day.

Most people in Waverly, which got the worst of the flooding, said that they were caught totally off guard when 17 inches of rain fell in 24 hours.

In the above video, you can see the water gushing past a set of apartment buildings after the torrential rainfall hit.

Mayor Wallace Frazier said: “It was something like the quickness of a tornado I guess. Someone described it as a tidal wave.”