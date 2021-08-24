The deadly floods in Western Europe in July were caused by heavy rainfall that is now up to 9 times more likely to happen because of global warming, according to a study by the World Weather Attribution group.

Climate change also increased the intensity of the rainfall by 3-19 percent compared to when the climate was 1.2 degrees Celsius cooler in the late 19th century, the report says.

Two days of record-shattering rain and subsequent river floods in parts of Germany and Belgium killed more than 220 people and destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure.