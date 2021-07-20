Drone footage from Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler shows massive piles of mud-caked debris littering the streets of this once-beautiful town in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate in the wake of devastating floods.

Emergency crews and residents are now facing the grim task of clearing everything that was destroyed when heavy rains caused the Ahr river to rise seven metres last week – and recover those who died.

The official death toll in Ahrweiler county alone is 110, though locals expect that figure to rise, AP reported.

At least 195 people died in Germany and Belgium. Scientists say climate change is exacerbating extreme weather events around the world.