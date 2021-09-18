Flooding and road closures were left behind following an intense burst of rainfall in the Washington DC area.

King Street-Old Town Metro Station tracks were filmed flooded while drivers below navigated deluged roads after downpours lasted for hours.

Chaotic commutes ensued as roads remained flooded for hours.

Parts of Interstate 95 were under two feet of water at times during rush hour, according to Storm Team4.

Vehicles parked along suburban roads were seen wheel-deep in flashfloods after storm drains and runoffs became overwhelmed.