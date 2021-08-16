The streets of Miami Beach have been left inches deep in water after rainfall caused flash floods.

Tee Jackson filmed vehicles attempting to drive through the deep water as rain carried on falling onto Miami Beach, Florida, US.

It’s thought Tropical storm Fred was to blame for the area’s weather as Florida’s Panhandle braces for it to make landfall.

Motorists were forced to carefully navigate the flooded streets after parts of the area saw three to four inches of water gather.

South Florida Water Management District emptied out canals after the area was told to prepare for the threat of flooding.