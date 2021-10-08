Florida Sheriff’s deputies assisted with a manatee’s release back into the wild after the animal recovered from injuries sustained by a boat.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office released footage of deputies helping with the release of the male manatee, named Forky, at Demere Key.

The animal is seen lying on a tarpaulin before the group lift and pull it into the water.

They submerge the animal in water before it drifts off into the ocean.

Police said Forky “was captured in March of this year for medical treatment.”

“The manatee was suffering from injuries sustained after being struck by a boat and cold sickness”.