Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in Florida on Monday, lashing the state with heavy rain.

Footage from Lynn Haven shows a number of people taking cover inside a building as the downpour washes through a car park.

Fred was weakened to a depression early on Tuesday, but a tropical storm warning has been issued for large parts of the Florida Panhandle, where it first came ashore earlier this week.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that the storm spawned several tornadoes in Georgia, with flash flooding and mudslides possible in mountainous areas as it moves toward the mid-Atlantic states.