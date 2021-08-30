Two large waterspouts and a funnel cloud were recently spotted off the coast of Florida, forming over the Gulf of Mexico.

The phenomenon occurred during a thunderstorm close to North Redington Beach and delighted beachgoers who witnessed them form.

A waterspout is a column of rotating, cloud-filled wind and while similar in appearance to tornadoes, they are usually smaller and much less intense.

Fair weather spouts, which form over open water, usually dissipate before hitting land, meaning they pose little threat to those watching on from the beach.