Liverpudlians were awoken by the sound of fog horns echoing this morning after thick clouds descended over the Mersey.

Footage filmed in Liverpool captures the horn sounds echoing through the air after a thick blanket of fog completely covered the Wirral

In the distance, the low lying cloud completely covers the horizon and sits only metres from the rooves of nearby houses.

One photo captures the top of Panoramic 34, a restaurant that stands 300 metres high, peering slightly from the fog.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.