Pedestrians were filmed walking through ankle-deep floodwaters in south France after heavy rain causing rushing waters to hit the area.

Flooding struck parts of the province of Gard on Tuesday, with heavy rainfall causing disruptions to transport links.

Locals walk bare-footed through ankle-deep rushing floodwaters near a gas station in Milhaud.

According to local reports, more than 7 inches of rain fell in Saint-Dionisy, including more than four inches in the span of an hour.

The country’s meteorological service Meteo-France issued a red alert for the department.