Geologists take samples of molten hot lava from La Palma’s volcano.

More than two weeks since its initial eruption, the lava flow on the Canary Island of La Palma continues to flow through the nearby area.

Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) geologists dig into the volcanic streams for samples.

“Sometimes lava flows offer us the perfect protection to take some samples without facing extreme temperatures,” Involcan said upon sharing the footage.

One of its team dig past the cooled lava to take a sample from its red-hot interior before placing in a tin of cooled liquid - seeing the sample sizzle and steam.