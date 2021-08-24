A giant panda cub has celebrated its first birthday with two celebratory "cakes".

Xiao Qi Ji lives at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. with his mother, Mei Xiang, and father Tian Tian.

To celebrate the zoo held a birthday party with homemade ice birthday cakes.

The tiered cake was made from frozen dilute grape, apple juices and coloured water before being decorated with sweet potato, apple, carrot, pear, sugar cane, banana and bamboo, topped with a large number ‘1’.

Xiao Qi Ji's parents each got their own ice cakes in honour of their son's birthday.