A giant panda gave birth to twin cubs at Madrid zoo on Monday, boosting conservation efforts to protect the vulnerable species.

Footage of the first one being born showed a tiny pink cub emerging onto the floor and squeaking loudly. Its mother gently cleans it and places it onto her belly.

The birth came after four hours of labour, zoo officials said. The newborns will be totally dependent on their mother for the first four months.

Two technicians from China’s Chengdu panda breeding facility will help local vets care for the cubs, whose sex has not yet been determined.