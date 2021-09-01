The Gray’s monitor lizard is so elusive it was once thought to be extinct.

Despite its evasive nature, the cousin of the Komodo dragon is actually quite common.

The creatures were first discovered in 1845 and weren't seen again in the 1970s, leading experts to believe they had gone extinct.

They can grow a staggering five feet long and weigh up to 20lbs.

Gray’s monitor lizards spend most of their time hidden in trees and are one of only three monitor lizards that eat fruit as a part of their diet.