Watch live as a large wildfire burns near Athens

Wildfires have once again broken out in Greece, with flames spreading across areas close to the capital city of Athens.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from hills and forests as helicopters fly overhead, dropping water to douse the flames.

The latest breakout follows weeks of devastation across Europe that has seen blazes scorch towns and cities as temperatures reach record highs.

Most notably, the island of Evia has been destroyed by wildfires, with residents forced to flee by boat as flames and smoke engulfed the north of the island.