Greta Thunberg has accused the British government of being “climate villains”.

Speaking from the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, the environmental activist also said the UK has “enormous historical responsibility,” suggesting that the climate crisis started there due to the industrial revolution.

“It’s very easy for them to make it seem like they are taking leadership,” Thunberg said of the British government.

“I find it very strange that they are the ones we are supposed to look up to now. But they are objectively one of the biggest climate villains.”