The first grey seal pups of the season have been born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk.

At least two pups have been spotted at the large colony, with volunteer wardens in place to help keep them safe.

The seal birthing season is expected to peak in mid-November and run until late January.

Wardens have roped-off areas of the beach, so people can watch the mammals from a safe distance without disturbing them.

Due to Covid-19, last year's seal count couldn't be completed, but it is believed around 2,500 were born.

