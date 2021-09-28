Incredible footage has captured a large grizzly bear standing and rubbing its back against a tree before running towards a remote camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

The video, which has already been viewed over 55,000 times since being uploaded to social media on Saturday, has left viewers in awe of the animal’s sheer size and power.

“Look at those claws,” Yukon Wildlife Cams, the page that shared the video, wrote.

“That’s one big bear,” one viewer commented, while another added: “Those are some giant paws.”