Rivers of hail flowed down streets in South Australia as severe thunderstorms hit the state on Thursday.

Lightning, heavy rains and giant hail caused flash flooding and damage, even forcing the closure of a number of schools.

Emergency services have been called to more than 300 incidents across the state and severe weather warnings remain in most places.

Footage from the town of Tanunda shows rivers of hail flowing down the road, as a number of motorists wait for the weather to pass.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.