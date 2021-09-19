Hail, heavy rainfall and strong winds battered the capital of Spain's Alcalatén region.

The area has been one of the most affected by rainfall, as video captures outside furniture being pushed across a garden.

Hail is heard lashing the ground as strong winds blow.

Heavy rainfall in the Castellon area reached the average height of a car, leaving residents struggling to battle with floodwaters.

In Calle Pais Valencià de la Pista Jardín, residents suffered power cuts while many other houses experienced their house foundations moving.