Eye-opening footage shows the moment a ‘sudden’ hailstorm strikes a suburb in Melbourne, Australia.

Forecasters have warned that this current storm could bring the biggest rainfall in September in five years, with residents across parts of the east coast being told to prepare for dangerous weather.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jackson Browne said: “This is the first outbreak of thunderstorms this season and it is a sign of things to come. The wild weather is driven by a low-pressure system moving from the west of the country through South Australia on Tuesday and then into eastern Australia”,