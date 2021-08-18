Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean country over the weekend.

The earthquake that killed more than 1,900 people in Haiti has created a humanitarian crisis, particularly in the hardest-hit city of Les Cayes.

Emergency workers say they’re lacking basic supplies and medication, while the closest hospitals have reached capacity.

Officials said the earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000 others, leaving some 30,000 families homeless.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told reporters “We are in an exceptional situation”.