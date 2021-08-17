Tropical Depression Grace swept over Haiti on Monday evening, drenching the nation with torrential rain just two days after it was battered by a powerful earthquake.

Southwestern areas of the country were hit hardest, with officials warning that 15 inches of rain could fall as the storm passes through.

Haitian authorities have also raised the death toll from Saturday’s earthquake to 1,419 and the number of injured to 6,000.

Many who lost homes in the quake were further affected by the tropical depression as makeshift camps were washed away, leaving people with nowhere to go and nowhere to spend the night.