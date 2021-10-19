Eye-catching aerial footage reveals hardened lava across La Palma after the volcano eruption caused molten rock to flow all over the Canary Island destination.

At least 10,000 people may have to be evacuated after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, as authorities warned lava flowing into the sea could release toxic gas.

The eruption which began on Sunday (19 September) has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land.