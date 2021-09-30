Timelapse footage captures Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting and emitting volcanic gas before simmering down, only to begin to blow up again hours later.

The volcano, situated on Hawaii’s Big Island, spews lava out of its cone before the molten red layer cools and turns into dark ash.

Hours later the volcano begins to erupt again sending flashes of lava into the air.

US Geological Survey officials confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit.

Footage captures lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and sending billowing clouds of volcanic gas rising into the air.