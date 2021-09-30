Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano shoots lava into the air as one of the world’s most active volcanos erupts.

The volcano situated on Hawaii’s Big Island spews lava out of its cone after a new vent opened up.

US Geological Survey officials confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit.

Footage captures lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and sending billowing clouds of volcanic gas rising into the air.

The same area has been home to a large lava lake at various times throughout the volcano’s eruptive past.