Waves of lava created a mesmerising ripple effect across a molten hot lake inside of Kilauea's volcano.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) released new footage of what it said was a lava lake inside the Halema’uma’u crater.

On the surface of the lake, the lava appears scaled.

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island began erupting again on Wednesday, according to the USGS.

"The thin crustal plates move apart & back together again as the wave motion passes (like inner tubes in a crowded wave pool)," they said when sharing the video.