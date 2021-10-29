'There’s a f**king barrel’: Hawick flooding causes disruption in Scotland

Alarming footage shows the moment Hawick floodings caused disruption in Scotland which caused debris to float down the river, which caused the filmer to shout “There’s a f**king barrel”.

A “major incident” was declared in Hawick, in the Scottish Borders, following sustained torrential rain on Thursday which swelled two rivers.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency said water levels on the Tweed and Teviot were “worsening rapidly” and threatened “significant damage” to up to 500 properties.

