Beer brand Heineken has launched a "sustainable" bar in an effort to reduce waste, water, emissions and energy at each event it is used.

The "greener bar", which was installed ahead of the London Formula E E-Prix, aims to save 25,108 litres of water (53,421 pints) during the two-day event.

Designed in partnership with Formula E, it uses new building methods and technologies focused on upcycling, recycling and reusing materials.

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg was present at the launch event, pulling pints behind the sustainable bar.