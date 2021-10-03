Residents on the Honduran island of Guanaja worked through the night to battle raging fires that tore through more than 40 homes on Saturday (2 October).

Videos posted on social media show people throwing water to put out the flames that hit the island in the early hours, as black smoke billows around them.

At present, the cause of the fire is unknown and the Honduran Air Force has deployed helicopters to drop more water on the blaze and evacuate at least 400 people from the area.