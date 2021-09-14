A "megapod" of more than 100 humpback whales feed off the coast of Australia in an incredibly rare event an expert says has only ever been captured once before in the country's waters.

The whales skirted around a boat near Bermagui, about 236 miles (380 kilometres) from Sydney, in the state of New South Wales, as they fed on a tightly packed school of fish.

Sapphire Coastal Adventures filmed the whales working together by slapping their tails as they herd the fish into a large bait ball.

Company owner Simon Millar said he'd never seen the animals feeding in such big aggregations before.