affectedHurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico earlier this week, lashing the city of Tuxpan with heavy rain and strong winds.

The category three hurricane left at least eight people dead as it swept toward the Pacific coast, causing mudslides, floods and power cuts that affecred more than half a million more.

Footage from the state of Veracruz shows the extreme weather battering a building.

Soon after making landfall, Grace was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.