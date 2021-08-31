Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to more than a million people in Louisiana, leaving them with the prospect of weeks without electricity in the late-summer heat. Widespread flooding has seen homes evacuated and businesses shuttered.

Ida, which hit the American gulf coast on Sunday, has left at least four people dead. According to records, it was the fifth strongest hurricane to batter the US mainland; winds reached 150 miles per hour. It was recently downgraded to a tropical depression as it heads towards Tennessee and Ohio.

President Joe Biden has deployed 5,000 members of the National Guard to help with the recovery effort.