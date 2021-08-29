The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released footage taken by one of their satellites showing an up-close view of lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida.

The Category 4 storm made landfall on the southeastern coast of Louisiana near Port Fourchon on Sunday with winds of 150mph.

The hurricane is causing power outages in Louisiana as it continues to move onshore.

President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ida is a “very dangerous” and “life-threatening” storm. He urged Americans to “take it seriously”.