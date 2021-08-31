Storm Ida: Aerial footage shows homes destroyed in Louisiana

What was the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland US , Hurricane Ida has finally been downgraded to a tropical storm after spending 16 hours churning across Louisiana in what President Joe Biden has declared a “major disaster”.

Two people have been confirmed dead so far, with the death toll expected to rise “considerably” in the coming days.

Intensifying faster than experts had predicted, Hurricane Ida landed on New Orleans exactly 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina caused so much devastation in the city.